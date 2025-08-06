Home invasion suspect thought holding door closed would stop Coweta deputies

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County deputies arrested a man early Tuesday morning inside the house they say he broke into moments earlier.

At 1:30 a.m., deputies got a 911 call from a homeowner saying a man had broken into their home and was still inside.

Deputies were able to get the homeowner out of the house safely.

Some of the investigators went to open a closed bedroom door while searching for the suspect. But when they did, the suspect closed the door and held it shut.

Body camera video shows deputies approaching the bedroom from the door and from an outside window.

The video shows deputies shouting for the suspect to drop his knife.

The suspect continues ignoring deputies, so they fire a pepper ball and Tase him several times. That’s when he falls to the ground and drops the knife.

Deputies were able to capture him and identify him as Walter Ruffin, 43.

Ruffin was charged with home invasion, burglary, and obstruction of law enforcement. He is being held without bond in the Coweta County Detention Center.

