Former Coweta detention officer arrested during traffic stop

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — An ex-Coweta County detention officer is now facing charges after he was arrested last month.

On July 30, a Coweta County deputy conducted a traffic stop in front of Southtowne Chevrolet on Bullsboro Drive for a hands-free violation.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, Carter Heizer, was found to have an electronic vape, which contained suspected THC and multiple open alcohol containers.

According to the report, the deputy spotted two detention officers’ vests and duty belts containing Coweta County-issued equipment in the back seat.

Heizer was later identified as a detention officer for Coweta County. He was arrested and taken to the Coweta County Jail.

He’s charged with hands-free violation, open container and controlled substance possession.

An administrative investigation was initiated, and Heizer immediately resigned in lieu of termination on July 30.

