Driver tried to run over deputies near busy shopping area, police say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News are investigating a shooting in Coweta County.
Deputies said a driver tried to run them over near a busy shopping area. One deputy shot the man through a windshield.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings learned this all started when a deputy found the driver sleeping in a car.
Jennings is at the scene gathering the latest information on this investigation on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Tyler Perry's former Georgia mansion still up for sale year later - now for $21M
- Man dead after brawl breaks out at popular sports bar, police say
- Woman who snapped photo of man sleeping in McDonald's meets him to apologize
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}