Driver sentenced for chase that led to metro Atlanta deputy being hit by car, killed

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The driver accused of starting a chase that led to the death of a metro Atlanta sheriff’s deputy in 2024 has pleaded guilty.

Earlier this week, De’Cedric Vonche Donson, now 27, was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole, followed by 20 years of probation.

In January 2024, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix spotted a stolen red 2022 Dodge Challenger that was going too slow and impeding traffic on Interstate 85.

The car, which prosecutors say was being driven by Donson, sped off at speeds of over 150 miles per hour instead of pulling over.

The chase eventually stopped in Alabama, and Minix got out of the car and ordered Donson to put his hands up.

That’s when prosecutors say a Lanett, Alabama officer hit Minix with his patrol vehicle.

Prosecutors say Donson had over 17 arrests and three prior felony convictions for robbery, grand theft auto and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

They say his longest sentence was 21 months for the gun charge.

“I am thankful that he will be in a Georgia prison until 2054,” Coweta County District Attorney Herb Cranford wrote in a statement.

Minix leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

