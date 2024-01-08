Deputy who ‘loved his family... and his job’ laid to rest in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County community came together Monday to say goodbye to a favorite son.

Hundreds of mourners including dozens of deputies and police officers gathered at Crossroads Church in Sharpsburg to remember Sheriff’s Investigator Eric Minix.

“What Eric did with his life mattered, and his death mattered too,” Sheriff’s Chaplain Frank Mercer said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The tribute began with a law enforcement procession that rolled across the county.

Residents lined the route in large numbers as a helicopter formation flew overhead.

It was a fitting honor for someone who dedicated 10 years of his life to police work and made his family proud.

“Eric loved his family, his kids, and his job,” Eric’s father Mark Minix said.

Deputy Eric Minix died in the line of duty on Thursday, Jan. 4.

After a pursuit that crossed into Alabama, a local officer ran over Minix as he got out of his patrol car.

Mourners say it may not be possible to make sense of it all.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was just 31 years old and left behind a wife and three young daughters.

A sheriff’s spokesman says Eric’s family of brothers and sisters of the badge promise to look after them.

“Today in this room, right here and now, Trina and the family, we stand beside you, and we stand behind you.”

There is a GoFundMe to help the deputy’s family. You can contribute here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/eric-minix

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta police officer dies after having medical emergency in parking lot before shift, police say An Atlanta police officer has died after officials say he suffered a medical emergency.

©2023 Cox Media Group