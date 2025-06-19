Coweta County Sheriff’s Office takes part in task force targeting internet crimes against children

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County Sheriff’s Office participated in a national task force seeking to stop internet crimes against children, the agency said Wednesday.

The county sheriff’s Crime Suppression Unit National Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Program this April as part of Operation Safe Online Summer.

Their actions yielded warrants and arrests.

The county sheriff’s office said the unit provided assistance to Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as two other agencies.

Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit carried out two residential search warrants, 18 arrest warrants and 30 social media warrants.

The county’s special agents also managed two cases, leading to three arrests. During the operation, Coweta County’s Crime Suppression Unit also closed five cases and carried out five electronic device search warrants.

The Crime Suppression Unit also contributed to safety through educational outreach in the community and by teaching classes to law enforcement and to the public.

“We are proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our federal and local partners in this nationwide crackdown on crimes against children.” Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood said.

The National Internet Crimes Against Children Operation was started in 1998 in response to children’s increasing use of the internet and the corresponding increase of child sexual abuse images and attempted exploitation of children on the internet.

The program both reacts to crimes and takes action to prevent them.

In the 27 years since the ICAC’s inception, special agents have reviewed more than 844,600 child sexual victimization complaints and made more than 89,400 arrests, according to the task force’s data.

Nationally, funding for the ICAC Task Force Program is supported through the U.S. Department of Justice under the Missing and Exploited Children funding.

