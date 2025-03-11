Coweta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man accused of stealing wine from gas station

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of stealing wine after breaking into a building and damaging a gaming machine at a gas station in Newnan.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened between 1:40 a.m. and 2:05 a.m. Tuesday morning by a man they believe is in his mid to late 20s.

After vandalizing the machine, deputies said the man stole multiple bottles of wine and a multitude of cigarillos before leaving, putting the items in the back of a blue car and driving off.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Investigator Crockett at 678-854-0010 or email them at kcrockett@coweta.ga.us.

