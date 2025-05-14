Children accused of stealing, crashing group home van in Coweta County

PALMETTO, Ga. — Police are investigating after they said juveniles stole a van from a metro Atlanta group home last Friday.

On May 9, at 4:12 p.m., Palmetto officers were called to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home on Hutcheson Ferry Road regarding a stolen van.

When officers arrived, they learned a staff member had left the keys to the van on a table, and three minors stole the keys and then the van.

Police said at 4:29 p.m., an officer was called to Tommy Lee Cook Road and North Highway 29, in the Coweta County area of the city.

The PPD said the minors and the van were involved in an accident and drove away, traveling south on Highway 29.

The department issued a ‘be on the lookout’ for the minors and van.

According to officials, Coweta County deputies later spotted the van and the minors.

They were taken into custody.

The minors’ ages and identities were not released.

Charges have been filed in the Fulton County Juvenile Court for theft and in Coweta County for the traffic charges.

