UPDATE: Child’s mother located after girl found walking down Newnan street

NEWNAN, Ga. — Police in Newnan have located the family of a child found walking down the street by herself on Saturday morning.

Officers say they found her on Greison Trail around 12 p.m.

Just after 12:30 p.m., police reported that they had found the girl’s mother.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say she was wearing a bathing suit and was pushing a toy shopping cart down the street with her.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group