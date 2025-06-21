UPDATE: Child’s mother located after girl found walking down Newnan street

NEWNAN, Ga. — Police in Newnan have located the family of a child found walking down the street by herself on Saturday morning.
Officers say they found her on Greison Trail around 12 p.m.
Just after 12:30 p.m., police reported that they had found the girl’s mother.
They say she was wearing a bathing suit and was pushing a toy shopping cart down the street with her.
