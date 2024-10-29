Carjacking suspects lead Coweta deputies on chase, ends in crash

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects were arrested after they allegedly carjacked a woman at gunpoint and led Coweta County deputies on a car chase that ended in a crash.

It happened on Monday when Coweta County deputies were called to an area on Hyde Circle regarding a carjacking that had just happened.

The victim told authorities the two suspects approached her, then held her at gunpoint and stole her car. A deputy found the car traveling on Georgia 34.

Coweta County officials said when the deputy tried to stop the car, the driver refused and a chase began.

During the chase, the car crashed near the 1100 block of Lora Smith Road after a PIT maneuver. The suspects ran into the woods, where one of the suspects was caught shortly afterward.

Hours later, the sheriff’s office said the second suspect was also in custody. Deputies said they found two handguns at the scene.

Due to the location of the incident, Arnall Middle School and White Oak Elementary School were placed on lockdown.

The suspects’ ages and identities were not released.





