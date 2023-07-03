After 3 years a Channel 2 investigation led to metro Atlanta woman getting defective Jeep fixed

NEWNAN, Ga. — More than 3 years ago a Metro Atlanta woman reached out to Channel 2 Action News consumer investigator Justin Gray looking for help with her peeling leather dashboard in her 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Jeep agreed to fix the dash and cover the costs. That was in January 2020.

“Nothing has changed?” Gray asked. “It’s gotten worse,” Beth Bowen said.

Bowen says she was patient throughout the pandemic. She was understanding about staffing and supply chain issues. But the dash is now significantly worse.

“Jeep agreed to fix it, but it was kicked over to my local dealership, and I call every few months and they tell me they will call me back when it’s in stock and I called a few months ago and they told me the case was closed,” Bowen said.

The leather dashboards are an upgrade on the Jeep Grand Cherokee and they are known to be defective. Just days before Channel 2 Action News shared Bowen’s story in 2020, Jeep issued a bulletin saying they would cover the repair costs for several years of Grand Cherokee dashboards.

But in Bowen’s case, it never happened.

“I take very good care of my car but it’s falling apart right underneath me,” Bowen said.

Gray reached back out to Jeep who thanked us for bringing the matter to their attention.

Jeep corporate has now reached out to the local dealer, Newnan Peachtree Chrysler.

The local dealer called Bowen to apologize and told her the part would be here later this week.

