5-year-old airlifted to hospital after near drowning in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A 5-year-old had to be transported to the hospital after a near drowning in Coweta County this weekend.
Coweta Fire and Rescue and the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a child drowning near Old Corinth Road around 4 p.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, officials said CPR was performed on the child. The 5-year-old was then taken in a helicopter to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to learn more about the child’s condition.
No other details about what led to the near-drowning have been released.
