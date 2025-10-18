3 metro Atlanta high school employees on leave after off-campus homecoming incident

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Three employees at a Coweta County high school are on leave after an incident that happened at one of their homes.
A Coweta County School System spokesperson confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that three employees at Northgate High School are under investigation.
The investigation comes in response to an off-campus incident at an employee’s home during homecoming weekend.
The spokesperson confirmed there is an active human resources investigation, but could not offer more insight.
“These are purely personnel matters, but given that they are personnel matters, I can’t comment or characterize things further,” the statement read.
It’s unclear what type of incident occurred and led to the investigation.
