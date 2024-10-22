2 months after getting out of prison, a GA sex offender is back in custody

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who just got out of state prison is now going to spend the next 15 years in federal prison.

Jeffery Farneski, 50 of Lawrenceville, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by supervised release for the rest of his life after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor.

In January 2022, Homeland Security Investigations says they searched Farneski’s home after learning he had sent and received child pornography on social media. When they searched, he was already a registered sex offender serving a 10-year probation sentence.

He admitted, according to prosecutors, that he had sent child porn online while on probation. Agents found the child porn on his phone, and he was returned to state prison.

Two months after being released from state prison, HSI agents arrested Farneski and took him into federal custody.

They say he had texts on his phone showing that he was having a sexual relationship with a Coweta County high school student who was under 18 years old. He had convinced her to send him sexually explicit messages and meet him various places in metro Atlanta for sex, prosecutors say.

“Farneski is a serial predator who used the internet and social media apps as tools to lure and sexually exploit a vulnerable child,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.

