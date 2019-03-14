'It's like living in hell': Parents say elementary school is infested with lice

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Some parents of children at a metro elementary school believe the school is infested with lice.
“Awful. It’s like living in hell,” parent Maggie Kingston said.
Kingston and parent Maddie Hames told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon their children have gotten lice repeatedly at Glanton Elementary School over the past several months.
Kingston showed Wilfon a picture of the bugs on her daughter’s comb.
A parent told us these are lice and eggs on her daughter’s comb. The problem she believes is widespread at her daughter’s school, at 11. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/xfvcUq2A9i— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) March 14, 2019
Wilfon explains the reason the parents’ frustration with the school goes far beyond just the bugs, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}