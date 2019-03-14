  • 'It's like living in hell': Parents say elementary school is infested with lice

    By: Justin Wilfon

    COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Some parents of children at a metro elementary school believe the school is infested with lice.

    “Awful. It’s like living in hell,” parent Maggie Kingston said.

    Kingston and parent Maddie Hames told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon their children have gotten lice repeatedly at Glanton Elementary School over the past several months.  

    Kingston showed Wilfon a picture of the bugs on her daughter’s comb.

