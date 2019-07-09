'He's fighting for his life': Family says suspect still critical days after deputy shot him

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - It's been over a week since a Coweta County deputy shot a homeless man inside a Newnan shopping center.
For the first time, we're hearing from the suspect’s family.
“Every day, he is fighting for his life,” Irwin Bolton Jr. said. "It blew my mind."
Bolton Jr. said his brother, Nicholas Bolton, is still not breathing on his own at Atlanta Medical Center. Coweta County Sheriff's Deputy John Collins shot Bolton following a short chase June 30.
Officers said Bolton, 34, was asleep in his car when deputies approached him in the Newnan Crossing shopping center around 2:30 a.m.
Officers said they asked Bolton to get out and show his license, but they said Bolton refused and, instead, jumped into the driver’s seat and took off, barely missing one of the deputies as he drove away.
The video Channel 2 Action News obtained shows deputies chasing after Bolton and performing a PIT maneuver that causes his car to spin around. As deputies got out of their cars, Bolton’s car was still in drive with tires spinning. Seconds later, Deputy Collins fired a shot through Bolton’s windshield, hitting him in the head.
