  • Trend of cooler temperatures starts Sunday after storm Saturday

    Updated:

    After thunderstorms rolled through Saturday night, get ready for some cooler temperatures! 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said we will see a major cool-off Sunday with highs that will feel like fall for your Sunday afternoon.

    Some areas may not make it out of the upper 70s while most of us will see highs around 80 degrees.

    That would end our streak of 20 consecutive days where highs reached at least 90 degrees.

    We're using advanced weather technology to track how long this cooling trend will last, LIVE this morning on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM

