Trend of cooler temperatures starts Sunday after storm Saturday

After thunderstorms rolled through Saturday night, get ready for some cooler temperatures!
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said we will see a major cool-off Sunday with highs that will feel like fall for your Sunday afternoon.
Some areas may not make it out of the upper 70s while most of us will see highs around 80 degrees.
That would end our streak of 20 consecutive days where highs reached at least 90 degrees.
We're using advanced weather technology to track how long this cooling trend will last, LIVE this morning on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts in your neighborhood]
My kind of morning to grab a cup of coffee and head out on the patio to enjoy the cooler start to the day. Hope you're able to get out and take advantage of the nice change. pic.twitter.com/ptAhX4MW0q— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) August 25, 2019
Good Sunday AM! This is the view from Stone Mountain. It looks drab with the clouds around but it feels amazing! That is, if you like the cooler temps and nice breeze!!! pic.twitter.com/48rjWciQ7e— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) August 25, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}