Your Thanksgiving Day will be beautiful and cool, but rain is coming to north Georgia this weekend.
Temperatures will get into the upper 50s and low 60s across north Georgia on Thursday.
So far, this month temperatures have averaged a bit colder than normal.
COLDER THAN AVERAGE: It will be a bit warmer than average on Sunday -- in the 60s -- but overall, the temperature pattern into the end of the month is for below average temperatures!— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) November 22, 2018
Temps so far this month have been more than 3 degrees below average! pic.twitter.com/8JdBVVYLdQ
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says temperatures will drop into the 40s and low 50s tomorrow and we could see isolated showers in parts of north Georgia tomorrow night.
The rain chance increases on Saturday morning.
We’re tracking the incoming cold and the timing of the rain in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News.
