Convicted murderer who escaped from Georgia work detail captured weeks later

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — After nearly two months on the run, a Georgia man serving a life sentence for murder is back in custody.

On Sept. 4, Stacy Huggins walked away from his work detail, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was captured on Oct. 22 near an Augusta shopping center, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Huggins was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and charged with escape.

According to court records obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Huggins took a negotiated guilty plea in Fulton County on a felony murder charge in June 1990.

Huggins has been housed at the Augusta Transitional Center since early this year and has been working at the Bolivia Lumber Company. But last month, they say he wasn’t there when his shift ended.

It’s unclear if anyone will face charges for assisting him in his escape.

