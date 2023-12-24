Contractor accused of defrauding Rome homeowners and stealing funds, Floyd sheriff’s office says

ROME, Ga. — The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says a contract was charged with a felony after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from homeowners in Rome.

According to deputies, Lee Anthony Kaufman was hired to make improvements to a piece of property for more than $43,600, back in March.

Instead, the sheriff’s office said he returned $25,000 to the clients in August.

When the clients tried to get the rest of the money back, including giving Kaufman time to do so, he did not.

“The accused failed to return the rest of the funds, defrauding the victim of his property,” the sheriff’s office said in an arrest report.

Then, Kaufman used the money he had not returned to buy things other than for improving the property he was hired to work on, deputies said.

Kaufman was arrested on Dec. 18, facing a charge of converting payments for real property improvements, which is a felony.

