Computer glitch duplicated tickets on drivers' records

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Officials in Spalding County say they're working to fix a problem that's caused a headache for many drivers.
Officials said a computer glitch duplicated tickets on driver records.
Spalding County State Court admitted it had an “internal error” when it switched to electronically sending traffic citation dispositions to the Georgia Department of Driver Services.
Judge Josh W. Thacker released a statement saying traffic citations that were resolved were resubmitted.
Channel 2’s Wendy Halloran spoke to one man who said he got a letter saying his license was suspended after he said he paid his 14-year-old ticket.
We're learning how the authorities are working to fix the issue
