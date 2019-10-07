Community steps up in big way for family of child with rare genetic disorder

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Coweta County mother says she was blown away with the outpouring of support from her community after she shared a message about her daughter on Facebook.
Her daughter, Georgia, was born with a rare genetic disorder called Trisomy 18 and was not expected to live very long past birth. Georgia is now 2 years old.
Her mother shared a story in a Facebook group about losing her job to take care of Georgia full-time and how her husband works about 70 hours a week to make ends meet.
TRENDING STORIES:
- More than $750,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Tiny Harris' Lamborghini
- Woman gets on Delta plane to Atlanta with no ticket, I.D. in security breach
- PHOTOS: Tyler Perry Studios opens in Atlanta with grand opening gala
"She fought to be on this earth," the mother said. "She came here in one piece, still alive. Fought for it. We decided we're going to fight for her."
Shortly after the mother posted the story, the family started receiving boxes of diapers, wipes, groceries and more.
TODAY AT 5: Mom's heartfelt thank you to all who have stepped up to help them.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}