Community remembers mother shot, killed leaving work

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A South Fulton community is mourning the death of a mother who was killed in a robbery last weekend in East Point. 

    Police continue to search for the people responsible for killing 29-year-old Joy Roby. Police said she was leaving her job at McDonald's when two people approached her.

    Roby was memorialized during a candlelight vigil Friday evening. She was the mother of an 11-year-old girl and loved by many. 

    Her mother told Channel 2 Action News she is not angry with her daughter's killers.

    "I have no reason to be angry with them. I really feel sorry for them," she said. 

