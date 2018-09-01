Community remembers mother shot, killed leaving work

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A South Fulton community is mourning the death of a mother who was killed in a robbery last weekend in East Point.
Police continue to search for the people responsible for killing 29-year-old Joy Roby. Police said she was leaving her job at McDonald's when two people approached her.
Roby was memorialized during a candlelight vigil Friday evening. She was the mother of an 11-year-old girl and loved by many.
Her mother told Channel 2 Action News she is not angry with her daughter's killers.
"I have no reason to be angry with them. I really feel sorry for them," she said.
