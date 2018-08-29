0 Community hosts fundraiser to help boy shot by stray bullet in his home

ATLANTA - Police are no closer to finding out who shot this 12-year-old boy through his window, leaving him severely hurt.

The middle school football player has had several surgeries to repair the damage the stray bullet left behind.

On Tuesday night, the community stepped up to help the family as the boy heals. They held a Boy shot through window of home. WSB-TV fundraiser at a skating rink in Smyrna to help Calin Chaney and his family.

Someone fired a stray bullet into the home on White Boulevard in Mableton hitting the straight-A student in the abdomen Aug. 3.

After the shooting, his mother described the damage the bullet left behind.

"The bullet pierced his intestines, put a hole in his intestines and went to the second part of his liver," Shamena Wooten said.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to Wooten days after the shooting. He is recovering after a medically-induced coma.

The fundraiser's organizer told us Wooten has been by her son's side for the past three and a half weeks and that has put a strain on the family.

"She had to quit her job," Richard Pellegrino said.

TRENDING STORIES:

In addition to help with medical bill, the donations will help give Calin and his family a fresh start.

"They are virtually homeless, they don't want to go back to that house," Pelligrino said. On Tuesday, the community stepped up to help Calin Chaney and his family as he heals. WSB-TV

One man, who does not know Calin or his family, saw the story and was moved to help.

"It's a story that hit my heart and I felt like I could do something by giving a little bit out of my pocket," said Sean Hackney.

If you'd like to help the family, click here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.