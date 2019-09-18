  • Community gathers to remember 3 teens killed in alleged attempted robbery

    By: Alyssa Hyman

    ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A community gathered Wednesday night to remember three teens killed by a homeowner in what police believe was an attempted robbery.

    Isaiah Reed, Jamie Hernandez Jr. and Branden Gresham were killed after police say they approached a home in Conyers with masks on and one of the teens fired at the residents of a home. The robbery victims returned fire, killing all three teens. The boys were 15 and 16 years old. 

    So far, no one has been charged in the teens' deaths.

    Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman was at the Hunting Creek subdivision where family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil and speakers encouraged the community to come together.

