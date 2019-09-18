Community gathers to remember 3 teens killed in alleged attempted robbery

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A community gathered Wednesday night to remember three teens killed by a homeowner in what police believe was an attempted robbery.
Isaiah Reed, Jamie Hernandez Jr. and Branden Gresham were killed after police say they approached a home in Conyers with masks on and one of the teens fired at the residents of a home. The robbery victims returned fire, killing all three teens. The boys were 15 and 16 years old.
So far, no one has been charged in the teens' deaths.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman was at the Hunting Creek subdivision where family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil and speakers encouraged the community to come together.
According to deputies the teens were attempting to rob someone https://t.co/Vz8e7tjUz7— Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWSB) September 18, 2019
We're hearing community leaders' messages for the community, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Another metro Atlanta city decriminalizes marijuana possession
- Navy verifies UFO videos are real, shouldn't have been released
- Here's how you can get paid $1,300 for watching 13 Stephen King films
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}