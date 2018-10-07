0 Comedian tells Atlantans to stop ‘move-shaming' others for relocating to Atlanta

ATLANTA - Comedian KevOnStage is showing his love for Atlanta −and sounding off about its residents − after spotting a meme online that encouraged people to stop moving to the city.

The comic recently came across a message on social media he said he didn’t like. It read, “Changes start from within not by moving to Atlanta,” but Kev doesn’t seem to think so.

In a three-minute clip posted to Facebook, he ranted about how much he disliked the meme and instead listed everything he adored about The Peach City. From the sports teams to the celebrities, it’s safe to say the entertainer is a fan.

“Stop move-shaming people from moving to Atlanta,” said Kev, who lives in Los Angeles but has family here. “If it doesn’t work out here in L.A., I’m moving to Atlanta and there’s nothing you can do to stop me.”

He first praised the cost of living. “It’s a great American city with good cost of living. You can pay little money and have bigger house in comparison to cities like L.A. ... A lot of stars live in Atlanta because they get more bang for their buck.”

He then mentioned the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Delta Air Lines, which is headquartered in Atlanta. “I love it!” he gushed. “The most nonstop flights anywhere in the United States.”

Next, he talked about the city’s basketball, soccer, football and baseball teams. “That means other people are going to have their concerts there ... A lot of stars live in Atlanta, because they get more bang for their buck.”

Then he got down to some specifics, sounding off on some of his favorite neighborhoods and staples.

“I want to go to Buckhead, Stone Mountain, Lithonia. I want to live in DeKalb County, Decatur where it’s greater,” he continued. “I like lemon pepper wings and they are bountiful in Atlanta. Everybody has lemon pepper wings. I want to JR. I want to go to the museum. I want to go to Centennial Parkway. I want to do the stuff. Go, Braves.”

The funny man ended the recording by daring anyone to stop him from making the move to ATL.

“Backup plan No. 1: Atlanta. What you gon’ do about it?” he asked. “Nothing!”

Since the video was posted Thursday, it has garnered nearly 150,000 views and more than 6,000 shares.



