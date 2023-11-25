Columbus man arrested for firearms, psychedelic mushrooms chocolates on Black Friday, deputies say

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A man was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol after running away from a car wreck in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Kentrall Brown crashed around Ft. Benning Road near Victory Drive and took off on foot from the scene.

CPD officers said they assisted GSP in recovering two firearms, seven bars of psilocybin chocolate bars, 30 grams of marijuana and a ski mask from the car Brown was driving.

Brown now faces charges for two counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a crime, felony possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule 1 substances, and additional traffic charges from state troopers.

He was arrested Friday, according to CPD.

