College students are at higher risk for identity theft than other groups

College students, believe it or not, are at more risk of identity theft than anybody else.
The reason is when you first get to college, everywhere you turn are forms that want your Social Security number, and you’ve also got solicitations coming to you for new credit cards because credit card companies love having college students. Furthermore, chances are you’re also in transition, with more than one address.
Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard says college students should be very, very careful with their personal information. Especially, when they get to school and they’re signing up at a new doctor or anything that's similar.
If you see any blank where you are asked for your Social Security number, leave it blank because medical information is the number one way people’s identity gets stolen.
As for putting a Social Security number on forms at school, Howard says he always leaves those forms blank for his children and advises them not to fill them in unless someone can give them a compelling reason as to why they need their Social Security number.
Another thing to keep in mind is Wi-Fi. Howard advises you be very careful doing any financial transactions on Wi-Fi, even the school's, because the risk to you is too great.
