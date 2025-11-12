College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia stays put at No. 5, Georgia Tech moves up

The College Football Playoff committee released its second set of rankings on Tuesday night. The Georgia Bulldogs stayed at No. 5 and Georgia Tech moved up one spot to No. 16 coming off a bye week.

The Bulldogs will host No. 10 Texas for the Longhorns’ first-ever trip to Athens on Saturday with huge playoff implications. The game will kick off live from Sanford Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 2.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a bye week following their first loss of the season to North Carolina State. They will face Boston College on the road Saturday.

Along with Georgia Tech, the playoff committee ranked four other ACC teams this week. However, the committee only sees the ACC as a one-bid conference right now. That would mean Georgia Tech’s only path to the playoff is to win the ACC.

“Georgia Tech, again, we look at all of the metrics. Their schedule strength is hard for them when you think about just any non-conference signature wins. Miami certainly with the win versus Notre Dame was a key factor for Miami ahead of Georgia Tech,” said Mack Rhoades, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee chair.

“Again, just in general with the ACC, I think just their lack of non-conference signature wins, other than Miami over Notre Dame.”

College Football Playoff top 25 Nov. 11

Ohio State Indiana Texas A&M Alabama Georgia Texas Tech Ole Miss Oregon Notre Dame Texas Oklahoma BYU Utah Vanderbilt Miami Georgia Tech Southern California Michigan Virginia Louisville Iowa Pittsburgh Tennessee South Florida Cincinnati

College Football Playoff First Round Projections

No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Georgia

No. 11 Miami at No. 6 Texas Tech

No. 10 Texas at No. 7 Ole Miss

No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oregon

