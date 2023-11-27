Colleagues remember former First Lady Rosalynn Carter as ‘humble,’ ‘modest’

ATLANTA — On Monday, the nation remembered the life and legacy of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Channel 2 Action News crews were fanned out across the state for Carter’s escort to Atlanta and memorial service at the Carter Center.

The former First Lady will lie in repose inside the Carter Presidential Library on Monday.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke to friends and colleagues, who said that while Carter would have appreciated the outpouring of love, she probably would have considered it a bit of a fuss.

Few people knew Carter like Kathy Cade, the Vice Chair of the Carter Center. She worked closely with the former First Lady almost every day.

“She would say, ‘No, I don’t really deserve all this others deserve it,’ because she was an incredibly humble and modest person.

Carter was a tireless advocate for those in need. She made it her goal, even back in 1977, to fight to remove the stigma of mental illness.

After she and former President Carter left the White House in 1981, she founded the Carter Center.

Carter Center CEO Paige Alexander said Mrs. Carter was a tireless worker at the center and around the world.

“They were colleagues of ours,” Alexander said. “They would walk through the walls, hold hands. Mrs. Carter would teach Ti Chi at the Peace Pavillion to all the peace interns when she was working on her balance and teaching others how to do it.”

Cade said that while the outpouring of love is wonderful, the best way to remember Carter is to finish her goals.

“I think what she would say is, ‘Don’t talk about me. Talk about the work that needs to be done,’” Cade said.

The public will be allowed to pay their respects starting at 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

On Tuesday, a tribute service will be held at Emory University’s Glenn Memorial Church. On Wednesday, her funeral will be held at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains. Afterward, she will be buried at the Carter’s family home.

Rosalynn Carter's remains escorted to her alma mater

