Colder air continues Sunday but there's a wet week ahead

ATLANTA - It's been a cold and clear start to Sunday in Georgia but that's about to change, according to Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan.
Monahan said clouds will thicken throughout the day Sunday before a system of heavy rain starts to move in. Some places can see up to two inches of rain by Tuesday. Ahead of it, it’ll be a little warmer with highs in the low to mid 50s on Sunday.
Drivers can expect a wet morning commute with scattered, light showers. The rain will pick up in intensity at times through the day and into the evening commute on Monday.
A freeze warning was in effect for over 40 counties in north Georgia counties Saturday night, including most of the metro Atlanta area. The warning expired at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
With rain and clouds, you can expect unseasonably cool temperatures to stick with us through the work week, Monahan said. Georgia will be back down into the 40s and low 50s for Wednesday and Thursday.
