Cold Monday: Temps not making it out of 40s today

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Bundle up as you head out. We're not making it out of the 40s today.

    • High expected to reach 45 degrees.
    • Many people will wake up to temperatures that feel like the teens and 20s.
    • Flurries possible in north Georgia mountains. 

