Cold Monday: Temps not making it out of 40s today

ATLANTA - Bundle up as you head out. We're not making it out of the 40s today.
- High expected to reach 45 degrees.
- Many people will wake up to temperatures that feel like the teens and 20s.
- Flurries possible in north Georgia mountains.
Good morning! Watching an upper level disturbance move across the southeast this morning -- this could trigger some flurries and snow showers a little later this morning in the mountains!— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 2, 2019
