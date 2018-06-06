  • Code Orange air quality alert issued for Wednesday

    ATLANTA - There is a Code Orange air quality alert Wednesday for most of metro Atlanta.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said air quality could become unhealthy later Wednesday, especially for those with respiratory issues, the very young and the elderly. 

