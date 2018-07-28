Code Orange air quality alert issued for Saturday

ATLANTA - There is a Code Orange air quality alert Saturday for most of metro Atlanta.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said air quality could become unhealthy later Saturday, especially for those with respiratory issues, the very young and the elderly.
Those most vulnerable are urged to avoid prolonged outdoor activities.
An air quality alert is issued when ground-level ozone levels are expected to reach values of 101 to 150 on a 500-point scale called the Air Quality Index.
Code orange air quality alert for this afternoon around metro #ATL -- avoid prolonged outdoor activities if you have respiratory issues! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/8GFTlQCJDb— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) July 28, 2018
