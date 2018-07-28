  • Code Orange air quality alert issued for Saturday

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - There is a Code Orange air quality alert Saturday for most of metro Atlanta.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said air quality could become unhealthy later Saturday, especially for those with respiratory issues, the very young and the elderly. 

    We'll have updates on our next chance for rain on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM

    [Download the Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]

    Those most vulnerable are urged to avoid prolonged outdoor activities.

    An air quality alert is issued when ground-level ozone levels are expected to reach values of 101 to 150 on a 500-point scale called the Air Quality Index.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories