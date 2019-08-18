WARNING: Code Orange air quality alert issued again for metro Atlanta

Get ready for another round of hot weather this Sunday, Georgia.
Meteorologist Eboni Deon says it will be a bit more humid today, making it feel like upper 90s to around 100° for many in north Georgia this afternoon.
There is also a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the metro during the afternoon and evening hours.
We're timing how long this pattern will last plus when rain chances go up, all day on Channel 2 Action News.
"During that period those sensitive to ozone, suffering from respiratory illness or have heart of lung disease should limit their time outdoors," Deon says.
There is a small chance of an isolated shower or storm today at 20 percent.
