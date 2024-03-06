Cobb man didn’t return home from a fishing trip. Deputies say he drowned in Troup County lake

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies found the body of a 60-year-old Cobb County man who drowned while on a fishing trip.

On Tuesday afternoon, Troup County deputies received a call about a man from Cobb County who had traveled to West Point Lake had not returned from a fishing trip.

Deputies said the man, Lorenzo Reed, was not answering his phone.

After receiving a call from Reed’s family, Troup deputies searched the area and eventually found a truck and a boat trailer on Seminole Road.

Deputies then began searching for the boat and eventually found it anchored but empty at Highland Marina.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials helped with the search. At 7:30 p.m., they found Reed’s body underwater.

Deputies said it appears that Reed fell off his boat and drowned. There were no witnesses at the time of Reed’s death, according to deputies.

This is the second drowning that Troup County has investigated at West Pointe Lake in the past week.

An 83-year-old man from Carrollton fell off the front of a boat near the Whitewater Access area just after 9 a.m. on Saturday. His wife and other boaters in the area were able to pull him out of the water and began doing CPR.

First responders arrived and tried to save the man, but were unable to and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

