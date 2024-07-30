You’re invited to unveiling of new Hank Aaron postage stamp at Truist Park this week

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Postal Service will unveil a new stamp that honors baseball legend Hank Aaron and fans are invited to attend the special ceremony.

The Aaron family, Braves executives and USPS officials will introduce the new Henry “Hank” Aaron Forever Stamp on Wednesday. Channel 2′s Karyn Greer will emcee the unveiling at Truist Park.

“A giant both on and off the field, Hank Aaron rose from humble beginnings to rewrite the record books while prevailing in the face of racism,” USPS officials said in a statement.

The event will be open to the public, but you must RSVP online here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The stamp features Aaron in his Braves uniform and is part of the yearlong celebration for the 50th anniversary of Aaron breaking the home run record on April 8, 1974.

The Braves celebrated the 50th anniversary of the record earlier this year. Greer spoke with Aaron’s widow, Billye Aaron, about the historic night.

“What did he do when he rounded the bases?” Greer asked Billye.

“Of course, I was watching him carefully, and I saw him looking over trying to find me, and in a few minutes, he came to the box where I am. But we embraced and he just kind of split up and he said, ‘We did it,’” she said.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Braves, former players, family celebrate 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron’s 715th home run

©2024 Cox Media Group