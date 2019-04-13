  • You may be able to walk around part of this metro city with alcohol soon

    By: Justin Wilfon

    MARIETTA, Ga. - On a busy Friday night along Marietta Square, you can find people enjoying a drink on restaurant patios. 

    “We’re having a few cocktails, a glass of wine,” Tim Bradigan, who was enjoying a meal with his wife, Linda, told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon

    Soon, the couple may be able to get up and walk around with those drinks. 

    Wilfon was there Friday night when the Marietta City Council took a big step toward approving open containers on the square. 

