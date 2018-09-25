Woman says man pretending to be an officer followed her home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman tells Channel 2 Action News a man pretending to be a police officer followed her home.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson learned the man was dressed like an officer complete with a hat and badge.
According to Acworth police, the woman said she accidentally cut the man off. Police said when the man caught up with the woman, he told her to roll her window down because he's an officer.
The woman says she had her 10-year-old son with her in the car.
We learned the man is a civilian employee for the Atlanta Police Department.
Johnson is speaking with investigators, for a report you'll see on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
