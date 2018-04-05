Woman reported missing in Marietta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Marietta are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 20-year-old woman.
According to police, Hadiya Barr was reported missing Tuesday afternoon when she left her family home near the intersection of Delk and Bentley roads.
When she left, investigators said, she didn’t take anything with her. She doesn’t have friends in the area that she can turn to for help.
Barr is 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slender build.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Sheffield at 770-794-5345.
