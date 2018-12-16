Woman killed, man critically injured after I-75 wreck involving SUV towing boat

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman was killed, and a man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a wreck that involved an SUV towing a boat shut down I-75 South on Saturday night, police said.
The accident happened around 10:45 p.m. near the south Marietta Parkway loop, and the woman and man were in a silver mid-sized vehicle that had crashed with the SUV, Marietta police said in a Facebook post.
All southbound lanes were closed until about 2 a.m., Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy told AJC.com. The people in the SUV only sustained minor injuries.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Another gold coin worth $1.2K left in Salvation Army Red Kettle
- Officials search property of missing Colorado mom's fiance; reward up to $25K
- A judge struck down Obamacare nationwide. Here's how it could affect Georgia
No details on what led up to the crash were released, and the names of the deceased woman, who was the driver, and the injured man were also not released.
Anyone with information on this wreck is asked to call Marietta police investigators at 770-794-5344.
This article was written by Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}