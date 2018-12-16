  • Woman killed, man critically injured after I-75 wreck involving SUV towing boat

    By: Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman was killed, and a man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a wreck that involved an SUV towing a boat shut down I-75 South on Saturday night, police said.

    The accident happened around 10:45 p.m. near the south Marietta Parkway loop, and the woman and man were in a silver mid-sized vehicle that had crashed with the SUV, Marietta police said in a Facebook post

    All southbound lanes were closed until about 2 a.m., Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy told AJC.com. The people in the SUV only sustained minor injuries.

    No details on what led up to the crash were released, and the names of the deceased woman, who was the driver, and the injured man were also not released.

    Anyone with information on this wreck is asked to call Marietta police investigators at 770-794-5344.

