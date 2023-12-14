Woman killed after walking into path of oncoming car in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was killed while walking across a road in Cobb County Wednesday evening.
Cobb County police say at about 6:47 p.m. on Wednesday, Rosa Moore, 76, of Austell, was crossing South Gordon Road when she entered the path of a blue 2021 Honda Civic driven by Amanie Davis, 27, of Austell.
Davis stopped in the driveway of the Shell gas station on South Gordon Road after the collision.
The Cobb County Medical Examiner pronounced Moore deceased at the scene.
The investigation into the collision is ongoing and anyone with additional information is urged to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
