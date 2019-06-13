  • Woman finds puppy burned, severely injured outside apartment

    By: Justin Wilfon

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County community is rallying around a puppy in desperate need of help. 

    Elle Heaton told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon that her friend found a 9-week-old puppy in the bushes outside her Smyrna apartment. 

    She believes the dog may have had acid dumped on him or been set on fire.

    “It’s heartbreaking. He’s so tiny and innocent. I’m not sure how someone could hurt him,” Heaton said. 

    A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay the puppy's veterinarian bills. 

