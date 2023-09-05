Woman desperate to find her missing dog after hit-and-run crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The victim of a hit-and-run is desperate to find her Italian Greyhound that’s missing for more than one month.

Kelle Straw last saw her dog inside of Home Depot in Kennesaw.

“I was heading back to get a flashlight I had lost my dog. She got spooked and bolted out of Home Depot,” Straw told Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Straw was walking inside a crosswalk when a car hit her.

“Next thing I know I just felt this thump. I felt this incredible pain and felt like I was flying up, I landed on my head. My dog is gone and the person that hit me stopped for two seconds and took off,” Straw said.

Police said they followed a number of leads, but none panned out.

Investigators hope someone comes forward with information that can lead to an arrest.

In the meantime, Straw is trying to recover from a severe concussion.

But her main focus is her dog.

“Where is she? Is she safe? That’s the number one thing for me - is she safe,” Straw said.

She is posting signs around town and yard signs, hoping someone comes forward.

She feels like she lost a family member.

“Unfortunately I wasn’t able to have children. She is absolutely like a baby to me. Especially going through COVID I lost my mother a year after that I lost my father. There is not any moment of any day that I don’t think about her. I’m not sleeping. No questions asked, just come forward and bring the dog,” Straw said.

The dog was last seen near Wade Green and Shiloh Road.

She is an 8-pound miniature greyhound.

She was wearing a pink collar/leash and can be very skittish.

If you see the dog, don’t chase her.

If you have any information please call 470-453-9844.

