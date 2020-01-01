Whole Foods employee found dead inside store bathroom

KENNESAW, Ga. — Detectives in Kennesaw are investigating the death of a Whole Foods employee found dead inside a locked bathroom.
Police told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden right now they don’t suspect foul play, but they won’t know for sure until the medical examiner completes their investigation.
Co-workers told Seiden that Leslie Kochensparger had only been on the job for two weeks at the store before she was found dead inside a locked bathroom.
Police say another employee made the disturbing discovery on Monday morning at the store location along Barrett Parkway.
“It gives me chills to think about it. Very sad,” one shopper said.
According to a police report, an employee tried to use the bathroom, but the door was locked.
When he returned, it was still locked so he knocked several times.
When he didn’t get an answer, investigators said he took matters into his own hands using his pocketknife to open the lock.
As soon as he walked in, he found his co-worker "slumped over the toilet," the report said.
He immediately called 911 and then moved her to the floor.
On Tuesday night, a spokesperson for Whole Foods Market sent Seiden a statement saying, "We are grieving the loss of our fellow team member and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time."
Management shut the store down Monday so employees could grieve at home. An employee told Seiden that the company is offering grief counselors to anyone who has been impacted by this tragedy.
