What goes into decision to close schools for winter weather?

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - With winter weather approaching north Georgia, Channel 2 Action News is staying in contact with local school districts as they make the decision whether or not to close schools because of the weather.
Channel 2’s Chris Jose spoke with the assistant superintendent of operations for Marietta City Schools, Eric Hoffstetter, about what goes into that decision.
The district was one of the first in the metro to close Tuesday.
“With these forecast models, the timing is everything. The timing is coming right around daybreak. We’re looking at a rain, snow transition,” Hoffstetter said.
Jose gets an exclusive look into Marietta City Schools Emergency Operations Center, starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
