Water main break causes low water pressure in East Cobb

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - UPDATE: The lines have been repressurized and the system should be returning to normal. Crews are repairing the break. If you experience discoloration in your water, please run cold water till it's clear.

    Low water pressure is being reported in some parts of East Cobb Monday after a water main break. 

    The Cobb County government posted on Twitter that break happened in the Quarles Water Treatment Plant on Lower Roswell Road.

    The break is resulting in low water pressure across a "wide swath" of East Cobb.

    Crews are working to make repairs. 

     

