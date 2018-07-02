Water main break causes low water pressure in East Cobb

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - UPDATE: The lines have been repressurized and the system should be returning to normal. Crews are repairing the break. If you experience discoloration in your water, please run cold water till it's clear.
Low water pressure is being reported in some parts of East Cobb Monday after a water main break.
The Cobb County government posted on Twitter that break happened in the Quarles Water Treatment Plant on Lower Roswell Road.
The break is resulting in low water pressure across a "wide swath" of East Cobb.
Crews are working to make repairs.
WATER UPDATE - A large broken water main in the Quarles Water Treatment Plant on Lower Roswell Road is resulting in low water pressure across a wide swath of East Cobb. Crews are working on it. pic.twitter.com/NW5pY6tNgI— Cobb County Govt (@cobbcountygovt) July 2, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}