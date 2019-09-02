Watchdogs worry plant closure will impact testing results for carcinogen release

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Critics of a controversial medical sterilization plant worry its latest announcement will adversely impact chances for a clear understanding of how much of an odorless, carcinogenic gas has been released from the facility.
Late Friday, Sterigenics announced an upcoming, temporary closure of its Smyrna plant in order to accommodate construction. That construction is to install recently state-approved equipment designed to further release ethylene oxide emissions.
The gas is a known, federally recognized carcinogen. The company and state EPD did not publicly release emissions information until a Web MD/Georgia Health News investigation was published earlier this summer. The EPD has maintained that since it stepped in following high gas levels recognized by the EPA, Sterigenics has self-reported federally mandated EO emissions. That move has led to state Sen. Jen Jordan calling for an investigation of the EPD.
The equipment installation to further reduce ethylene oxide levels comes after recent public outcry about the previously unreported emissions. That led to Cobb, Fulton and state lawmakers authorizing independent testing, which is in the infancy planning stages.
It also comes amid the state EPD launching an investigation into an unreported, July leak revealed by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
While Sterigenics has not yet clarified the plant closure schedule, critics worry it won’t be possible to get accurate results from independent testing if the reduction process begins first.
“The EPD is allowing them to move forward. It’s obvious the company’s in the driver’s seat,” said Janet Rau, president of the grassroots organization, Stop Sterigenics Georgia. “We knew this was coming. It’s frustrating from the perspective of getting real data. We won’t be able to have a baseline now, of our own.”
