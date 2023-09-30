WATCH: Metro firefighters come to the rescue after man collapses while trying to escape house fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is recovering after officials say he was trapped inside a house that was on fire.

Cobb County fire officials said on Thursday at 3:30 p.m., crews responded to a fire at a home on Horseshoe Bend in Marietta.

When crews arrived, neighbors told them that they saw someone inside the home trying to break a rear window and escape from the home but was unsuccessful.

Crews quickly grabbed a ladder and entered the window to rescue to resident from the fire.

After rescuing the man from the home, crews determined that he was overcome by smoke and collapsed in the room. He was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

According to the investigation, the fire was started by an electrical issue which caused heavy damage to the top floor of the home.

No other injuries were reported from the fire.

“This was an awesome job accomplished by the trained, experienced, and motivated firefighters of Cobb County Fire & Emergency,” fire officials said.

