VIDEO: Cobb officers arrest carjacking suspects after chase in woods

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A new video shows Cobb Police arresting two teens in the woods after they allegedly carjacked a vehicle last month.

Powder Springs police said on Feb. 4 at 1 p.m., FLOCK alerted officers of a carjacked vehicle that drove into the city.

Officers learned that earlier that day, a victim was held at gunpoint in DeKalb County by two suspects.

Powder Springs police began to increase patrol in the area of C.H. James Parkway.

Authorities said Cobb County officers found the vehicle in the Defoors Farm neighborhood off of Hiram Lithia Springs Road.

Powder Springs officials said when they found the vehicle no one was inside.

A short time had passed when two suspects were seen on surveillance video leaving a home and going back to the vehicle.

The video showed police capturing both suspects who were armed at the time of their arrest.

Authorities said one of the suspects still had the mask he used in the carjacking.

Both teens were charged and transported to the Cobb County Youth Detention Center. They are also being charged by DeKalb police for the carjacking.

Their identities were not released.

